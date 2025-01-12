Dillian Whyte & Joseph Parker Exchange Knockdowns In Thriller | Whyte Vs Parker Full Fight





A Heavyweight barnburner broke out at The O2 on 28 July 2018 as Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker put it all on the line. Watch the dramatic full 12 rounds back which saw both men touch the canvas.

