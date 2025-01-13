Home / Boxing Videos / Tyson Fury RETIRES From Boxing 🤯 #shorts

Tyson Fury RETIRES From Boxing 🤯 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Tyson Fury announces he has retired from the sport of boxing on his social media channels.

