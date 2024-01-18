Williams demolished Feliciano in Plant City  – World Boxing Association

The main event of the night pitted two undefeated fighters against each other and Williams put on a masterful performance in a tough fight that he was able to resolve by knockout.

In the sixth round, he landed a counter right hand that left Feliciano in bad shape. The American managed to finish off with another straight right and a left upper that sent his opponent to the canvas, who despite getting up was in very bad condition and the referee did not allow him to continue.

In total, Williams scored three knockdowns during the six rounds of the fight to tip the scales in his favor and come out with a great victory that makes him the WBA regional champion.

Williams now has 20 wins, no losses, 2 draws and 9 knockouts. Feliciano, meanwhile, has 17 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts.



