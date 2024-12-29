Martinez vs Ioka 2 will close 2024 – World Boxing Association

Argentina’s Fernando Martinez will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight crown on Tuesday, December 31 against Kazuto Ioka in a rematch that will close 2024 at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The WBA champion will return to the Asian country for a rematch against the home fighter, whom he defeated in July of this year to snatch the crown in an impressive performance in which he was able to prevail despite the toughness of his opponent.

After that fight full of exchanges and great moments, both left the audience wanting more and “Puma” is ready to make his first defense of the WBA title against the veteran fighter.

The undefeated South American will bet on his aggressive and overwhelming style to overwhelm the Asian and win as the rounds go by. In the case of Ioka, he will have to correct things in his boxing to counter Martinez’s attack but without giving up the attack and combinations, which are the only ways to compete with the champion.

Both fighters are already on Japanese soil and have carried out different promotional activities for the fight in the previous days. Martinez has 17 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Ioka has 31 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts.