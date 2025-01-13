The Ring experienced a great awards ceremony in London  – World Boxing Association

This weekend took place the awards ceremony of The Ring magazine, in London, England. Great figures attended a gala that honored the best of the year and provided a great show for the whole world.

The event had a great production, something new for the sport, and brought together great fighters, trainers, promoters, among others involved in boxing, who attended this gala that was supported by the Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshik.

Oleksandr Usyk won the Best Boxer of the Year award after a dream 2024 in which he defeated Tyson Fury twice and consolidated his position as the best heavyweight of this era and the best pound-for-pound fighter of today. In the women’s division, the review awarded the undisputed flyweight champion, Gabriela Fundora, who is the youngest woman to achieve such a feat.

The fight of the year was the one between Raymond Ford and Otabek Kholmatov on March 2 for the WBA featherweight title, in which, after rounds full of drama, the American won by technical knockout at the end of the fight.

Other great characters were awarded at the gala, such as Robert Garcia, who was the trainer of the year, or Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who had the best female fight. The event organized by the Riyadh Season that featured Usyk and Fury in their first fight took the award for Event of the Year, while a tribute was also paid to the legend Don King for his career in boxing.

The WBA congratulates The Ring for such an outstanding ceremony and also to all the protagonists who took home the Best of 2024 awards.