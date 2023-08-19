Home / Boxing News / WBA orders eliminator between Akhmadaliev and Kameda  – World Boxing Association

WBA orders eliminator between Akhmadaliev and Kameda  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the super bantamweight eliminator bout between Japan’s Tomoki Kameda and Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

The pioneering body sent the official communication this Friday, August 18, to both teams granting them 30 days to negotiate the bout between the two top-ranked fighters.

Kameda is ranked No. 1, while former world champion Akhmadaliev is ranked No. 2 in the 122 lbs. The winner of the bout will be the official challenger for the world title, which is currently held by Marlon Tapales. 

Should both contenders fail to reach an agreement within the time limit or should either party refuse to sign the fight, the WBA may call for a Purse Bid with a 50/50 purse split for each fighter.



