Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) announced that the best knockout of 2024 has been awarded to undefeated Baltimore-born fighter Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (18-1) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

Davis defended the lightweight title of the pioneer organization against Martin, where he won by knockout in the eighth round, after a complete domination of the fight. The former Floyd Mayweather fighter connected a powerful combination in the soft areas and the chin of his opponent, causing the end of the fight and the excitement of the public.

Gervonta Davis’ update

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Gervonta Davis stepped into the ring only once during 2024, where he managed to win by knockout in the eighth round against Frank Martin (18-1), who lost his perfect record in the ring.

At the beginning of 2023 he defeated the Dominican Hector Luis Garcia (16-2) with an impressive knockout in the ninth round and in the middle of the year he defeated Ryan Garcia (24-1) by fast track in the eighth round.

The 30-year-old Davis (30-0 / 28 KO) possesses a significant knockout power of 90%. Also, since 2018 he accumulates 10 contests for World Boxing Association (WBA) world belts.