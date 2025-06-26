Home / Boxing News / Yuko Kuroki Retains WBA Crown with Commanding Win Over Nanako Suzuki – World Boxing Association

Veteran southpaw Yuko Kuroki showed once again why she remains a force in women’s minimumweight boxing, turning in a masterclass to defeat fellow Japanese contender Nanako Suzuki by unanimous decision Thursday night at Tokyo’s iconic Korakuen Hall, in the main event of Phoenix Battle 138.

Kuroki (now 25-8-2, 9 KOs) used every ounce of her experience to control the pace across ten rounds against a younger, aggressive challenger. The scorecards told the story: 97-93, 98-92, and a dominant 99-91 — all in favor of the reigning champ.

Suzuki (9-4, 3 KOs), just 25 years old, came out with urgency, trying to close the distance and turn the fight into a gritty exchange. But Kuroki, ever composed, relied on her sharp right jab and pinpoint countershots to neutralize the pressure and gradually break her opponent’s rhythm.

With this victory, the 34-year-old Kuroki successfully defended her WBA minimumweight world title for the first time since claiming the belt in 2024. The performance was a clear statement: while time may be moving forward, Kuroki’s skills remain sharp and her place at the top of the division is still secure.

It was a night of quality boxing in Tokyo — and once again, Kuroki left the ring with her hand raised and her legacy intact.


