Mikiah Kreps had a great 2024  – World Boxing Association

Women’s boxing continues its steady outburst of new stars on the global stage and 2024 was quite special for Mikiah Kreps, who moved up to No. 3 in the World Boxing Association’s super bantamweight rankings.

With more than 30 bouts as an amateur boxer, Kreps reached national championships, gold gloves and a bronze medal during the 2019 World Championships in Russia.

On October 30, 2020 she made the leap to the professional field making her debut at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana where she won by technical knockout in the second round against Noely Romero.

In her last two performances she managed to establish her qualities and conditions as an athlete of the noble art: on May 10, 2024 she unanimously defeated her fellow countrywoman Melissa Odessa Parker after 8 rounds and then, on April 10, with the same result, in the same number of rounds, she defeated the former world champion, the Venezuelan Mayerlin Rivas along with her promotion in the WBA world ranking from number to 5 to 3. She was able to share both fights with her family in Niagara Falls, her homeland.