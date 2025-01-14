Gervonta Davis TKO's Jose Pedraza to win first world title | Pedraza vs Davis





Gervonta Davis won his first world title in Brooklyn by destroying Jose Pedraza with a RD7 TKO.

Gervonta Davis predicted he would knock out 130-pound champion Jose Pedraza, but was noncommittal on when the stoppage would occur, suggesting it could happen in “the eighth, nine or 10th round.” In the end, the 5-foot-6 “Tank” sold himself a little short.

After overpowering Pedraza (22-1, 12 KOs) for much of the fight, Davis (17-0, 16 KOs) finished off the Puerto Rican champion with a vicious right hook to the jaw late in the seventh round, earning a TKO victory.

