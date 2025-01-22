Dalton Smith's Crunching Bodyshot To Jose Zepeda | Smith Vs Zepeda Full Fight





What a win for Dalton Smith back on 23 March 2024 in Sheffield against former World Title challenger Jose Zepeda. Thunder sank a brutal bodyshot into Zepeda which drew an end to the contest in the fifth. Smith now looks to add the European Title to his collection this Saturday in Nottingham against Walid Ouizza live on DAZN.

