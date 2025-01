Quick Jabs | Eric Priest vs Simon Madsen! Priest With An Impressive Showing Of Power Boxing!





Eric Priest Shows New Tools In Toolbox With Different Trainer In His Corner!

Priest Will Headline His First Golden Boy Thursday Night Fights Series at The Commerce Casino, Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 23rd, 2025 vs Tyler Howard!

Eric Priest vs Simon Madsen

Sept. 16th, 2023 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, CA – #ZepedaGesta

