Collision on the Coast! Live Weigh-In | Ryan Garner vs Salvador Jimenez 🏖️ 🥊





We’re here in Bournemouth for the Weigh-In ahead of Ryan Garner’s EBU European Super-Featherweight Title fight against the undefeated Salvador Jimenez. Also, hear from Lewis Edmondson, Henry Turner, Karol Itauma & more as they look to put on a great card, March 1st, Live on TNT Sport.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing