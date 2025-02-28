Home / Boxing Videos / Collision on the Coast! Live Weigh-In | Ryan Garner vs Salvador Jimenez 🏖️ 🥊

Collision on the Coast! Live Weigh-In | Ryan Garner vs Salvador Jimenez 🏖️ 🥊

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re here in Bournemouth for the Weigh-In ahead of Ryan Garner’s EBU European Super-Featherweight Title fight against the undefeated Salvador Jimenez. Also, hear from Lewis Edmondson, Henry Turner, Karol Itauma & more as they look to put on a great card, March 1st, Live on TNT Sport.

