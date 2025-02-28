A Battle of WBA Champions – World Boxing Association

The stage is set. Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. are ready to go to war this Saturday night at Barclays Center in New York, with Davis putting his WBA lightweight world title on the line in a high-stakes clash between two reigning champions of boxing’s oldest sanctioning body.

A fight of this magnitude taking place in the Big Apple only adds to the spectacle. “I’m excited for this fight to happen in New York—this is where boxing’s roots are,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza during the pre-fight press conference.

Mendoza also weighed in on the matchup, praising both fighters. “I respect the media’s opinions, but for me, Gervonta Davis is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now,” he stated. “Lamont Roach Jr. is also a WBA champion at 130 pounds. He has a lot to prove in the ring, but both of these guys are hardworking warriors.” Mendoza also highlighted their longstanding rivalry dating back to their amateur days.

Roach Jr., brimming with confidence, sent a clear message to Davis: “I’m coming with my toolbox—and trust me, it’s a big one. On Saturday, Tank is going down.” The super featherweight champion also thanked Davis for the opportunity before closing with a bold statement: “We’re going to dance on Saturday night.”

Davis, calm and composed, acknowledged Roach’s talent while keeping his focus on business. “Saturday is going to be a great fight,” Davis said. “Lamont is coming to bring his best, I’m bringing my best, and we’re going to give the fans a show.”

The 2025 fight calendar couldn’t ask for a better marquee event, and the action doesn’t stop with the main event. José Valenzuela and Gary Russell will square off for the WBA super lightweight world title, while Yoenis Téllez takes on Julian Williams for the WBA interim super welterweight belt.

Boxing fans, get ready—fight night is almost here!