Panama, Colombia, and Venezuela Pay Tribute to Gilberto Mendoza – World Boxing Association

In honor of the ninth anniversary of Gilberto Mendoza’s passing, heartfelt tributes were held in Panama, Venezuela, and Colombia, celebrating the legacy of one of the most influential figures in boxing history. Mendoza, the late honorary president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), left an indelible mark on the sport, and his impact was felt in each of these nations.

In Panama, a country Mendoza considered his second home, a memorial mass was held at the Santuario Church in the capital. The ceremony brought together trainers, boxers, promoters, and WBA members, all of whom fondly remembered Mendoza’s dedication to the sport’s growth in the region.

In his native Venezuela, the Yesterday Recreational Center in Turmero became the focal point of the tributes. A commemorative mass and an amateur boxing event underscored Mendoza’s commitment to athlete development. A special youth boxing exhibition was also held, reflecting his vision of nurturing the sport from the grassroots level.

Colombia, another nation where Mendoza made a significant impact, hosted various sporting and cultural activities in his honor. The local boxing community recognized his efforts in creating opportunities for Latin American fighters and his fight for fairness in the sport. Boxers like Paulina Ángel and John Lennon Gutiérrez were present to pay their respects.

Additionally, donations of boxing equipment and essential goods were distributed in Colombia, further reinforcing Mendoza’s legacy of service and inclusion.

Having led the WBA for over three decades, Mendoza is remembered not only for his contributions to boxing but also for his unwavering commitment to justice and equality in the sport. His influence continues to resonate in every corner of the boxing world.