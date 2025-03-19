Battle for WBA Fedelatin Gold – World Boxing Association

The Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is set to host an electrifying battle this Saturday, as Freudis Rojas and Maurice Lee square off for the WBA Fedelatin Super Welterweight Title.

Fighting out of Las Vegas, Freudis Rojas enters the ring with a flawless 14-0 record, including 11 knockouts. At just 26 years old, Rojas has already made waves in the boxing world, highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. His aggressive approach and ability to dictate the pace make him the favorite heading into this matchup.

But standing across from him is Maurice Lee, a battle-tested veteran from Woodland Hills, California. After a 14-month layoff, Lee is eager to prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with. Sporting a 15-1-2 record, he’s known for his durability and adaptability in the ring.

At 33 years old, Lee has the experience and ring IQ to make this a tough night for Rojas. With both fighters hungry for victory, expect an all-action war in Las Vegas, where only one will walk away with the WBA Fedelatin belt.