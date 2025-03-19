Central American Showdown for the WBA Fedecentro Title – World Boxing Association

Guatemala is set to host a thrilling featherweight clash this Saturday, March 22, as Alex Miller and Joshua Jiménez go head-to-head for the WBA Fedecentro championship. Organized by the Association of Sports Journalists (ACD), this bout will showcase two rising stars from Central America, each eager to make a statement on the international stage.

Alex Miller, a hometown favorite from Guatemala, enters the ring with a 10-1 record, boasting eight knockouts. A skilled and composed technician, Miller believes the energy of his home crowd will be the extra edge he needs to claim victory.

Standing in his way is Joshua Jiménez, an undefeated warrior from Costa Rica. With a perfect 8-0 record, including two wins by knockout, Jiménez presents a serious threat. The Costa Rican brings an aggressive style and an iron chin, vowing not to be fazed by the Guatemalan crowd. His resilience and hunger for glory make him a dangerous opponent, capable of turning the fight into a grueling war of attrition.

With both fighters determined to seize their moment, expect an all-action battle where only one will leave with the WBA Fedecentro title around their waist.