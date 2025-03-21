Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Oscar Collazo vs. Gerardo Zapata! The Boricua steals the night on BHF weekend!

Full Fight | Oscar Collazo vs. Gerardo Zapata! The Boricua steals the night on BHF weekend!

Oscar Collazo of Villalba, Puerto Rico, defended his WBO Minimumweight World Championship Belt for the third time by overwhelming Gerardo Zapata of Managua, Nicaragua. Collazo got briefly rattled by a right hook in the second round but managed to regain his composure and cruise to a unanimous decision.

Oscar Collazo vs. Gerardo Zapata | June 7, 2024 | Turning Stone Resort & Casino – Verona, New York

