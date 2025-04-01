Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan! #goldenboyfightnight

Mexico’s Gael “El Terror” Cabrera dazzled fight fans with a successful bid against former world champion challenger of General Santos City, Philippines, Garen Diagan. Scheduled for six rounds of bantamweight action, Diagan hit the canvas in the second round with a powerful right hand from Cabrera and could not recover. Cabrera took home the stoppage victory at 2:59.

Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan | December 14, 2024 | Honda Center-Anaheim, CA

