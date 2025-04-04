Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitragob! Relentless Sandoval!

Full Fight | Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitragob! Relentless Sandoval!

Golden Boy Boxing 55 mins ago Boxing Videos



Ricardo Sandoval stopped Carlos Buitrago in a pulsating eight-round thrashing in a super flyweight fight scheduled for ten at the YouTube theater in Inglewood, California. Sandoval and Buitrago had met once before, with Sandoval winning by seventh-round technical knockout.

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago | March 30, 2024 | YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

#goldenboy #goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #throwback #highlight #full #fight #fullfight #ricardosandoval #mexicovsmexico

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Filip Hrgovic SWIPES At Damaged Joe Joyce & REACTS To Daniel Dubois Defeat

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved