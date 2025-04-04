Full Fight | Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitragob! Relentless Sandoval!

Ricardo Sandoval stopped Carlos Buitrago in a pulsating eight-round thrashing in a super flyweight fight scheduled for ten at the YouTube theater in Inglewood, California. Sandoval and Buitrago had met once before, with Sandoval winning by seventh-round technical knockout.
Ricardo Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago | March 30, 2024 | YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA
