Christina Rupprecht Defends WBA Title, Unifies Belts in Gritty Showdown – World Boxing Association

Christina “Tiny Tina” Rupprecht delivered a gutsy performance Saturday night at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany, earning a majority decision victory (99-91, 96-95, 95-95) over Japan’s previously undefeated Sumire Yamanaka. With this win, Rupprecht not only defended her WBA world title but unified the Light Minimumweight division, adding the WBC, IBF, and WBO belts to her collection.

Rupprecht (15-1-1, 3 KOs) faced one of the toughest tests of her career in Yamanaka (8-1, 3 KOs), a relentless challenger who brought nonstop pressure and unshakable resolve to the ring. From the opening bell, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a walk in the park. Yamanaka’s aggressive style and chin of steel forced Rupprecht to dig deep and rely on her trademark precision and ring IQ.

In the end, it was Rupprecht’s sharp counterpunching and composure under fire that carried the night. While the scorecards reflected how closely contested the bout was, Rupprecht’s cleaner work and championship experience tipped the scales in her favor.

With this monumental win, the German star cements her place among the elite in women’s boxing. This bout wasn’t just about titles—it was a showcase of heart, grit, and world-class skill. The MBS Arena was electric, packed with fans who knew they were witnessing a potential Fight of the Year contender.

After the fight, a visibly emotional Rupprecht thanked her team and supporters, vowing to continue putting in the work to remain at the top of the Light Minimumweight throne. Now the undisputed queen of the division, “Tiny Tina” is proving that big things come in small packages.