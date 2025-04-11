Full Fight | Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore…Bad News Conwell!





Charles Conwell is in action on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia. Nathaniel Gallimore will be the fighter standing in the opposite corner, with Conwell looking to keep his 18-fight unbeaten record intact. Gallimore arrives in Brooklyn with the aim of ending a two-fight losing streak.

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore | April 20, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

