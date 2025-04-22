Home / Boxing Videos / 'I'd Probably Kill Him!' – Rate the Face Off with Canelo Alvarez

'I'd Probably Kill Him!' – Rate the Face Off with Canelo Alvarez

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Canelo Alvarez sits down with Large from Barstool Sports ahead of his fight against William Scull to rate some of the most heated face offs we’ve seen.

🎟️ Buy fight bundle on DAZN | #GarciaRomero | #CaneloScull via #RiyadhSeason | May 2 & May 3 | Powered by #FatalFury | @snkplaymoreGame | @RingMagazine

