KO | Joshua Edward vs. Larry Gonzalez! Olympic is making both his professional and Golden Boy debut!





Olympic medalist Joshua “Good” Edwards, of Houston, competed in a scheduled four-round super heavyweight bout against Larry Gonzalez, of Clovis, Calif. Calm and composed in his first professional outing, Edwards secured a knockout at 1:51 of the second round after the referee stopped the fight due to the punishment Edwards was inflicting on Gonzalez.

Joshua Edward vs. Larry Gonzalez | April 19, 2025 | Frontwave Arena – Oceanside, CA

