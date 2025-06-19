Ball vs. Goodman Set for Featherweight Firefight in Riyadh – World Boxing Association

On August 16, Riyadh will play host to a high-stakes showdown between two undefeated warriors who only know one direction—forward. WBA featherweight world champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) of Liverpool puts his belt on the line against Australia’s Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs) in a battle that’s expected to ignite from the opening bell.

Ball, 28, is a whirlwind in the ring. Short in stature at just 5’2” (1.57m), but big on power and pressure, the Brit fights like a man with something to prove every time out. After impressive wins over TJ Doheny and Ronny Ríos, he now makes the third defense of the title he captured in 2024 with a statement win over Raymond Ford.

Goodman, the 26-year-old standout from Down Under, moves up from super bantamweight chasing his first taste of world championship gold. Known for his sharp technique, measured pace, and airtight defense, he brings a cerebral style that contrasts sharply with Ball’s relentless aggression—setting the stage for a classic boxer vs. brawler matchup.

Both fighters enter unbeaten. Both understand the stakes. And on August 16, only one will leave Riyadh with his “0” intact—and a firm grip on featherweight supremacy.