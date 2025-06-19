British Precision Meets Romanian Grit in Birmingham Showdown – World Boxing Association

On June 21, the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham will host a pivotal clash that could shake up the super bantamweight division. Local favorite Peter McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs), a former Olympian and pure technician, takes on Romania’s battle-tested Ionut “Il Capo” Baluta (17-5-1, 3 KOs) with the WBA International title on the line.

McGrail enters with the full backing of his hometown crowd and riding a resurgence after the lone blemish on his record in 2023. A slick southpaw with sharp footwork and a stinging jab, the Liverpool native is looking to prove he’s ready to crash the world title scene at 122 pounds.

But standing in his way is no easy mark. Baluta is tough, awkward, and fearless—especially on foreign soil. Fresh off a win over Brad Strand in Liverpool, the Romanian has faced elite opposition like Michael Conlan and Liam Davies, and he’s made a habit of spoiling the plans of rising prospects.

This one promises to be a chess match with stakes. McGrail’s timing and precision will be tested against Baluta’s pressure and volume. Whoever dictates the tempo won’t just walk away with the belt—they’ll punch their ticket into the global conversation at super bantamweight.