Stephen Fulton: I’m Going UP in weight, Aftermath of Figueroa & Inoue, Plans Beyond Boxing





Stephen Fulton joins The Art of Ward to talk about his decision to move up in weight and what’s next in his career. He breaks down the aftermath of the Figueroa and Inoue fights, sharing what he learned and how he’s grown. Fulton also opens up about life outside the ring and what his future holds beyond boxing.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:01:12 – Where Fulton Is From

00:02:20 – Fulton’s Birth Condition

00:05:21 – Dad in Prison, Christian Upbringing

00:06:36 – Choosing Islam

00:11:33 – Mother’s Addiction & Childhood Trauma

00:15:54 – Drug Dealing & Losing Friends

00:20:21 – Starting Boxing at 12

00:24:00 – What Makes a Philly Fighter

00:26:12 – Dre’s Advice Before Figueroa Fight

00:28:08 – Aftermath of the First Figueroa Fight

00:30:01 – Meeting Fulton at Nationals

00:32:13 – Philly Fight Scene

00:32:42 – Turning Pro Instead of Olympic Path

00:36:03 – Making Weight Stories

00:39:05 – Winning His First World Title

00:42:43 – Fulton as a Businessman

00:44:12 – How He Spends His Money

00:45:03 – What’s Next for Fulton

00:46:23 – The Inoue Fight

00:48:10 – Breaking Down the Loss

00:54:20 – Reflections on Japan

00:55:12 – Bozy Ennis Joins the Team

00:56:06 – The Timbs/Jorts Fit

00:58:44 – Future Plans Beyond Boxing

01:00:09 – Wrap

