Stephen Fulton: I’m Going UP in weight, Aftermath of Figueroa & Inoue, Plans Beyond Boxing

Stephen Fulton joins The Art of Ward to talk about his decision to move up in weight and what’s next in his career. He breaks down the aftermath of the Figueroa and Inoue fights, sharing what he learned and how he’s grown. Fulton also opens up about life outside the ring and what his future holds beyond boxing.
00:00:00 – Intro
00:01:12 – Where Fulton Is From
00:02:20 – Fulton’s Birth Condition
00:05:21 – Dad in Prison, Christian Upbringing
00:06:36 – Choosing Islam
00:11:33 – Mother’s Addiction & Childhood Trauma
00:15:54 – Drug Dealing & Losing Friends
00:20:21 – Starting Boxing at 12
00:24:00 – What Makes a Philly Fighter
00:26:12 – Dre’s Advice Before Figueroa Fight
00:28:08 – Aftermath of the First Figueroa Fight
00:30:01 – Meeting Fulton at Nationals
00:32:13 – Philly Fight Scene
00:32:42 – Turning Pro Instead of Olympic Path
00:36:03 – Making Weight Stories
00:39:05 – Winning His First World Title
00:42:43 – Fulton as a Businessman
00:44:12 – How He Spends His Money
00:45:03 – What’s Next for Fulton
00:46:23 – The Inoue Fight
00:48:10 – Breaking Down the Loss
00:54:20 – Reflections on Japan
00:55:12 – Bozy Ennis Joins the Team
00:56:06 – The Timbs/Jorts Fit
00:58:44 – Future Plans Beyond Boxing
01:00:09 – Wrap
