Garner vs Belloti Booked for Bournemouth

The Piranha will be back stalking the shores of Bournemouth on Saturday July 26 when Ryan Garner returns to the BIC to take on British and Commonwealth super featherweight champion Reece Bellotti.

The European and WBC International champion Garner, 27, enjoyed a successful and packed out maiden appearance at the Bournemouth International Centre at the beginning of March when he overwhelmed the previously unbeaten Spaniard Salvador Jimenez and now he gets the chance to add the treasured Lonsdale belt to his collection.

The fight will be a surefire shootout, with the experienced ‘Bomber’ Bellotti, 34, on a six-fight winning streak since taking on former WBA super bantamweight world champion Ray Ford in 2021.

Bellotti, 20-5 (15 KOs) from Watford, rebuilt from the foundations by securing the Southern Area title with victory over Dean Dodge before securing the Commonwealth title against the then unbeaten Aqib Fiaz via stoppage. He then won the British in early 2024 via unanimous decision against a former Garner opponent in Liam Dillon before making successful defences against Levi Giles and Michael Gomez Jr.

Southampton favourite Garner, 17-0 (8 KOs), is establishing a bumper following on the South Coast with the support of his local football team, where he is an ambassador for the Saints Foundation and makes regular pitch side appearances.

His career trajectory took an upward turn when he won his WBC belt with a third round stoppage of Juan Jesus Antunez in the summer of 2023, making a successful defence against the forthcoming European super lightweight title challenger Dillon.

The undefeated and highly ranked WBO contender Archie Sharp was outflanked by the Piranha in July of last year, which set Garner up for his European triumph a short drive from his Southampton home.”

“This is the fight to make in the super featherweight division,” said promoter Frank Warren. “A real cracker that will deliver the goods in a big way.

“I was delighted with how our first promotion in Bournemouth turned out in March, with a sellout crowd at an absolutely terrific venue at the BIC. It couldn’t have worked out any better and I am very happy to be making a return visit in July.

“For Ryan, this is the sort of fight he needs to bring him up to, ultimately, world title contention, which is where we see his journey heading. We know Reece is a quality fighter with a strong following himself and, most importantly, both men bring entertainment value for the fans.

“July 26 is most definitely a date to circle in your diaries and it is a fight not to be missed.”