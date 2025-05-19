Allen Gets His Payback, Stops Fisher to Claim WBA Intercontinental Title – World Boxing Association

David “The White Rhino” Allen made sure the judges had nothing to say this time.

Five months after a controversial split decision loss, Allen came back with a vengeance, knocking out previously unbeaten Johnny Fisher in the fifth round at London’s Copper Box Arena to capture the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title—his first pro belt.

From the opening bell, Allen fought like a man on a mission. He was aggressive, composed, and clearly unwilling to let the fight go the distance. The breakthrough came in round five, when he landed a pair of clean right hands that sent Fisher to the canvas with 22 seconds left in the round. Though Fisher beat the count, he was on shaky legs.

Sensing the end, Allen pressed forward and unleashed a vicious combination that ended with a crushing left hook, sending Fisher face-first to the mat. His trainer, Mark Tibbs, didn’t hesitate—he threw in the towel, saving his fighter from further punishment.

The win moves Allen to 24-7-2 (19 KOs) and reasserts his presence in the heavyweight mix. For Fisher, it’s a tough first loss, dropping him to 13-1 (11 KOs). Despite having a rematch clause, promoter Eddie Hearn acknowledged that Fisher will likely need to regroup before any talk of a rubber match.

More than just a belt, this win was redemption for Allen. Many felt he deserved the nod in their first meeting, and at 33 years old, he proved he’s still got plenty left in the tank. The “White Rhino” is back—and this time, he’s got gold around his waist.