LIVE UNDERCARD! Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman – Land of the Brave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #TaylorEssuman





Join us at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow for the official prelims Undercard of the Land of the Brave. Watch 6 Full Fights as Luke McCormack, Luke Bibby, Lee Welsh, Drew Limond, Alex Arthur Jr all prepare to make statements in their respective divisions. Lastly, see an Undefeated Clash between Aston Brown & Reece Porter for the BBBofC Scottish Area Middleweight Championship.

From 7pm, tune into Dazn to see Josh Taylor step into the Welterweight division for the first time against ‘The Engine’ Ekow Essuman. Also see Moses Itauma, Aloys Jr, Nathaniel Collins, Lee McGregor & David Jamieson who make up a great night of boxing.

Watch Fight Night this Saturday from 7:00pm, live on DAZN

