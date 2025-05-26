Home / Boxing Videos / Fighting the Odds: Bernard Hopkins’ Journey from Prison to Boxing Stardom

Fighting the Odds: Bernard Hopkins’ Journey from Prison to Boxing Stardom

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/LWx-NRnQsT4

This is more than a comeback. Bernard Hopkins’ story is one of the greatest transformations in sports. He entered prison as a teenager and left with a mission. Bernard Hopkins defied every odd, and his rise to the top of boxing will leave you speechless.

