Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni: Road Towards Adversity

New Opponent, Same Mission: Wardley’s Homecoming Rolls On

It’s still Ipswich, still June 7, and still Portman Road. And it’s still a homecoming fight for Fabio Wardley – just not the one that was originally on the table.

With Jarrell Miller out, Australian contender Justis Huni has stepped in. And now, what was shaping up to be a clash with a known quantity has become something even more intriguing: a fight between two unbeaten heavyweights. Both are aiming to kick down the door to full world title contention, and neither are particularly interested in waiting around for permission.

The press conference at Portman Road on the 15th of May had its fair share of tension and mutual respect, with Queensberry’s Frank Warren and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn both in attendance. Because yes, in addition to being a big fight, this one also has that extra flicker of heat: Queensberry vs Matchroom, once again.

Wardley Not Bothered by the Switch—But Huni Should Be

When asked about the late opponent change, Fabio Wardley didn’t blink. The occasion, the expectation, the venue—that all stays the same. His confidence didn’t shift with the paperwork. If anything, it gave him more to say.

“It is basically No.1 vs No.1, just without the belts. The winner will have the chance to get his hands on those belts.”

Wardley was quick to praise Huni’s credentials, but not without slipping in a clear warning for anyone underestimating what’s coming. He pointed out that if people are still calling him “just a puncher,” they’re going to be caught off guard on fight night—and frankly, he seems more than happy for that to happen.

“Even if that is the case, you only have to look at the likes of Deontay Wilder, who did pretty well having just power.”

And then the smile came through a little more when he brought it back to what matters: he’s the one with the record of putting people on the floor. If Huni’s team has only been watching the highlight reel knockouts, Wardley says they’ve missed the hours of tape study, the shifts in style, the composure that sets up the chaos.

He summed it up simply:

“Ultimately on June 7 it will be Fabio Wardley’s hand raised and his opponent out on the floor.”

Frank Warren: “He Has the Beating of Justis”

Frank Warren, ever the promoter who knows how to call his shot, called this fight “something a little bit special,” and described Wardley as a fighter with destiny at his back. Warren made it clear that the team’s belief in Wardley hasn’t wavered since the opponent switch—and if anything, this new match-up might be even more meaningful.

“We feel he has the beating of Justis, who is really a very good fighter, a quality fighter.”

But Warren’s belief is rooted in results. In every fight Wardley’s had, his opponents have hit the canvas.

Huni’s Coming to Upset the Party

There was no arrogance from Justis Huni, but make no mistake—he’s not here to be a background character in Wardley’s local hero storyline. He called the bout his “coming out party” and said this is his opportunity to show the world who he is.

“It is going to be a sweeter victory with them thinking they are going to get over me that easy.”

He pointed out what he sees as his advantages—footwork, speed, punch variety—and although he conceded that Wardley might have the edge in raw power, he believes he brings more to the table in every other department.

Whether that holds up under the pressure of thousands of fans chanting for someone else in a football stadium in Ipswich… well, we’ll see.

Eddie Hearn Sees a Familiar Setup—and a Problem

Eddie Hearn, representing Huni, drew a comparison to when Anthony Joshua had to face Andy Ruiz after Jarrell Miller also pulled out last-minute—six years ago to the month. He said the situation felt eerily similar, and hinted that perhaps Fabio Wardley is now facing a riskier style than the one he was originally preparing for.

“This is a carbon copy of that. I really believe that.”

Still, Hearn admitted the pressure is on Wardley. Fighting at home, against a slick opponent with no expectations and nothing to lose, is a test of more than just skill—it’s a test of nerves.

And make no mistake, both camps know this is the first time these two men are stepping into true world-level stakes. It’s not a regional scrap, and more of a line in the sand.

Wardley vs Huni: The Details

🗓️ Date: Friday, 7 June 2025

📍 Venue: Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich

🏆 Title on the Line: WBO Interim World Heavyweight Title

This one might not be the fight fans expected—but it could end up being the fight they remember. Wardley still gets his long-awaited homecoming. Huni gets his world-stage debut. And the rest of us get to find out, under the floodlights at Portman Road, which undefeated contender is ready to take the next step.

Let’s see who blinks first.