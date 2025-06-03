Queensberry and Fleximize announce new partnership for Wardley vs Huni

The multi-award-winning digital business lender Fleximize, dedicated to providing UK SMEs with fast, flexible business loans, has partnered with Queensberry for a ground-breaking event at Portman Road.

Fleximize’s mission is to empower small businesses to unleash the potential of their ideas with the knowledge, tools, and financial flexibility they need to thrive.

Since launching in 2014, Fleximize has lent hundreds of millions to small businesses all over the UK, won countless awards, and helped thousands of business owners to fulfil their ambitions.

This partnership builds upon Fleximize’s relationship with Fabio Wardley and Ipswich Town FC.

Edward Hall, Senior Commercial Manager at Queensberry said “We’re pleased to announce our partnership with Fleximize, a brand that has championed SMEs across the UK for over a decade and stands as a shining example of business success in Suffolk.

“At Queensberry, we pride ourselves on a forward-thinking and collaborative approach to partnerships. Fleximize is a perfect fit to help us deliver an iconic event at Portman Road.”

Peter Tuvey, CEO and Co-Founder of Fleximize, said “We’re incredibly proud to support this landmark event at Portman Road as long-time supporters of both Fabio Wardley and Ipswich Town. This partnership reflects our commitment to backing ambition and our ongoing dedication to empowering talent and driving success, both locally and across the UK.”

The heavyweight showdown between Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni will take place at Portman Road on Saturday 7th June and will be live in the UK and worldwide on DAZN.

To find out more about Fleximize, visit www.fleximize.com.