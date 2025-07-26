Cereté Roars as Pro Boxing Returns with WBA Future Showcase – World Boxing Association

On Friday, July 25, the Mario de León Coliseum in Cereté, Córdoba, came alive with the electrifying return of professional boxing, hosting the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing—an event that not only brought big-time fights back to this historic boxing town, but also shone a spotlight on the sport’s rising stars.

Organized by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the night’s main attraction was a high-stakes showdown for the WBA Fedelatin flyweight title, as local favorite José David Cogollo (6-6-2) squared off against Venezuela’s Edinson Martínez.

From the opening bell, it was clear this bout wouldn’t disappoint. Fueled by the roar of his hometown crowd, Cogollo came out with fast-paced combinations, trying to set the tempo early. But Martínez remained composed under fire, showcasing slick fundamentals and sharp counterpunching. The momentum swung back and forth, with both fighters trading leather in a war of wills that had fans on the edge of their seats.

When the dust settled after ten grueling rounds, the judges called it a draw (95-95, 99-95 for Martínez, and 96-94 for Cogollo), underscoring just how razor-close this contest truly was. Though no belt changed hands, the performance left no doubt: both men belong in the upper tier of the regional flyweight scene. A rematch could easily become one of the most anticipated fights on the Latin American boxing calendar.

The card also featured a slate of amateur exhibitions, giving the next generation of boxers a chance to shine—an essential part of the WBA Future program, which aims to develop young talent and use boxing as a force for social change.

Cereté mayor Said Bitar Castilla, along with veteran promoter Alberto Agámez Berrío, lauded the event’s success and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to the sport. “Cereté is once again the heartbeat of a sport that has given us so much glory,” Bitar said during the opening ceremony. “This is an investment in our local talent and in the future of Colombian boxing.”

With an energized crowd in attendance and a global livestream via the WBA’s digital platforms, the Cereté edition of WBA Future sent a clear message: Colombian boxing is alive and well, and its future is just getting started. The WBA continues to stand firmly behind the regional growth of the sport.