Callum Simpson previews Ivan Zucco fight / Josh Warrington to fight on? 👀 | Toe2Toe





Callum Simpson, Josh Warrington and Johnny Greaves join Andy Scott on Sky Sports News to discuss Simpson’s upcoming fight with Italian Ivan Zucco at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley for the European title.

0:00 – Callum Simpson joins live to discuss his fight with Ivan Zucco

6:40 – What next for Josh Warrington?

7:50 – Johnny Greaves talks being a ‘Journeyman’

