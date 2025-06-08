Tony Bellew v David Haye 1 | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





The epic first fight between Tony Bellew and David Haye – 4 March 2017 – an all-British grudge match. Bellew had said Haye was a “sideshow” and “conning the public” while Haye had gone after Bellew for an alleged lack of punching power.

