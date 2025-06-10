WBA Future of Colombian Boxing Shines in Barranquilla – World Boxing Association

The Cuadrilátero Gym in Barranquilla played host to an electrifying night of boxing as the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing event brought the heat, showcasing the grit, hunger, and raw talent of Colombia’s rising stars.

In the night’s main event, lightweight contender Miguel Bolaños (9-3-0) stunned the crowd with a commanding performance, handing Orlando Pérez (8-0-0) the first loss of his career. Bolaños dismantled the previously unbeaten Pérez with authority, proving he’s a serious force in the division.

In women’s super bantamweight action, Yeni Arias (1-0-1) emerged victorious over Jessica Racedo (0-5-0) in a hard-fought, high-energy bout. Arias stayed composed under fire, landing the cleaner, more telling shots, and made a strong case for herself as one to watch in the division.

Another standout moment came in the super lightweight ranks, where Deiver Ávila (4-0-0) extended his unbeaten streak with a sharp, calculated win over Santiago Gutiérrez (1-2-0). Ávila’s speed and accuracy were the difference-makers, as he controlled the pace and kept Gutiérrez on the back foot throughout the contest. Gutiérrez showed heart, but couldn’t match Ávila’s output.

Beyond the pro action, the event also featured a spirited amateur exchange between delegations from Magdalena and Atlántico, with young up-and-comers stepping into the ring to gain crucial experience in front of a lively crowd.

The evening stood as a testament to the WBA’s ongoing commitment to boxing development in Colombia—offering rising prospects a real stage to perform and helping lay the foundation for the next generation of talent in the region.

With a stacked card, passionate fans, and a glimpse into the future of Latin American boxing, WBA Future Colombia proved that the sport is alive, growing, and ready to deliver the stars of tomorrow.