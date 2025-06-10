Armando “Toro” Reséndiz Welcomed as a Hometown Hero in Guayabitos – World Boxing Association

Fresh off the biggest win of his career, newly crowned WBA interim super middleweight champion Armando “Toro” Reséndiz returned to his hometown of Guayabitos, Nayarit, to a hero’s welcome following his stunning victory over Caleb Plant.

It was a full-blown celebration in Guayabitos. From the early hours, family, friends, and hundreds of fans packed the streets to honor their champion. The day kicked off with a jam-packed press conference, where an emotional Reséndiz shared what the victory—and bringing the belt back home—meant to him.

“Every time I step into the ring, I carry the name of Guayabitos with me,” said Reséndiz. “We’re a small town, but we’ve got big hearts and even bigger dreams.”

Following the press conference, the festivities moved to the streets as a parade unfolded through the heart of town. Reséndiz rode through in a caravan of cars and motorcycles, waving to fans who lined the route, chanting his name and reaching out for handshakes and photos. The champ proudly displayed his belt, stopping to sign autographs and share the moment with the community that’s been behind him since day one.

Local officials joined the celebration as well, praising Reséndiz not only for his accomplishments in the ring but also for serving as a role model for the youth of Guayabitos. His work ethic, discipline, and humility were highlighted as a source of pride for the entire region.

As for what’s next, the Mexican warrior made his intentions crystal clear: this is just the beginning.

“This belt is only the start,” said Reséndiz. “I want to keep defending it and prove I can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the world.”

The homecoming was more than just a victory lap—it was a heartfelt tribute to a fighter who never forgot where he came from, and to a town that never stopped believing in him. Guayabitos didn’t just celebrate a champion—they welcomed back a son who made their dreams his own.