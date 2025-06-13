First Fight Ends in Controversy

The first meeting between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois was meant to be a defining moment in the heavyweight division. Instead, it became one of the most debated fights in recent memory.

On August 26, 2023, in Wroclaw, Poland, Dubois challenged for Usyk’s unified WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles. It was a night that promised clarity at the top of the division. But it ended with a stoppage loss for Dubois—after a body shot ruled a low blow changed everything.

How It All Went Down

For the first few rounds, Usyk did what Usyk does: smart footwork, a consistent jab, and angles that frustrate most heavyweights. Dubois stayed composed, didn’t force anything, and looked like a man waiting for his moment.

Then came round five.

Midway through the round, Dubois landed a powerful right hand to Usyk’s midsection. Usyk dropped to the canvas, and referee Luis Pabon immediately ruled it a low blow. The champion was given 3 minutes and 45 seconds to recover.

Usyk resumed and eventually took control again, knocking Dubois down in the eighth and stopping him in the ninth. Officially, a KO win for Usyk. But few watching believed the full story had been told.

The Controversial Low Blow

The punch that changed the fight—depending on who you ask—was either a perfectly legal body shot or an illegal blow that rightly halted the action.

Dubois and his team were furious. “I didn’t think that was a low bow, I think it landed and I’ve been cheated out of victory” said Dubois in the post-fight interview. His promoter Frank Warren backed him immediately, stating:.

“He has been cheated out of it. That is all he worked on in camp, work to the body. The referee got it badly wrong.” He continued: “The governing bodies will have to do something about it and order a rematch, how can they not? It is all about a legitimate punch that he has been working on, and that should have been the end of the fight. That was b******t.”

Even casual viewers saw the moment and paused. Slow-motion replays showed the shot landing borderline—right on or just below the naval line, depending on your angle.

What The Experts Thought

Reactions were divided—but many respected figures in boxing echoed Warren’s view that Dubois had been hard done by.

Joe Cortez, aired his views:

“I would’ve not called that really a low blow. But he got away with it, the referee should’ve said ‘no, that was not a low blow, that was a legal punch. If you would’ve started counting, you know what, the guy probably would’ve jumped up. He probably would’ve jumped up and continued.”

Fellow Queensberry fighter Josh Taylor also weighed in:



“Dubois should be champion after that body shot, [it] definitely wasn’t a low blow. That was a body shot! Nowhere near his balls. It basically landed on his belly button which the protector was covering. Body shot!”

Even Carl Frampton, former world champion, admitted the punch was legal.

Was it Appealed?

After the controversial fifth-round body shot that floored Oleksandr Usyk was ruled a low blow, Daniel Dubois’ team launched a formal appeal to the WBA. Promoter Frank Warren argued that the punch was legal, the fight should have ended then and there, and Dubois should be the unified heavyweight champion. But despite reviewing footage and written submissions from Queensberry Promotions, and consulting their International Officials Committee, the WBA stood by their original decision.

The Rematch Is On

After the dust settled, there was only one way to resolve the unfinished business – run it back.

And now, on July 19, 2025, under the lights at Wembley Stadium, the two will meet again. But this time, the stakes are even higher.

Usyk, fresh off victories over Tyson Fury, enters holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. Dubois, who bounced back in style with knockout wins over Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua, now holds the IBF world title.

It’s no longer just a grudge match. It’s a unification. It’s legacy. And for Dubois, it’s redemption.

Dubois vs. Usyk Rematch: Get Your Tickets Today

If you saw the first fight, you already know why this rematch matters. If you didn’t, you’re about to witness history.

This isn’t just about righting a wrong—it’s about crowning the next undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

