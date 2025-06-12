WBA Fedelatin Convention Kicks Off in Argentina – World Boxing Association

Buenos Aires becomes the beating heart of Latin American boxing this week. Buenos Aires is taking center stage in the Latin American boxing world this week as it plays host to the WBA Fedelatin Convention—an event that brings together some of the sport’s top voices and showcases two nights of world-class action inside the ring.

From June 12 to 15, the World Boxing Association (WBA) will hold its first-ever Fedelatin Convention in Argentina, aiming to boost the development and visibility of the sport across the region. As part of the packed agenda, the Casino Buenos Aires will serve as the venue for two fight nights under the banner of the WBA’s KO Drugs Festival on June 13 and 14—featuring championship bouts and elite-level talent.

The event officially kicks off on June 12 with the first weigh-in at 1:00 p.m. at Casino Buenos Aires, followed by a seminar for boxing officials at 6:00 p.m. at the EFE Hotel.

June 13 will feature a seminar for WBA directors from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., also at the EFE Hotel, focused on technical and legal aspects of the WBA Kids program. Later that day, a second weigh-in is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Casino, setting the stage for the opening night of KO Drugs, which gets underway at 8:00 p.m.

The action continues on June 14 with the second card of the KO Drugs Festival at 8:00 p.m., again at Casino Buenos Aires, where regional titles will be on the line and some of the region’s brightest up-and-coming talent will take the spotlight.

More than just a convention, the WBA Fedelatin event represents a renewed commitment by the WBA to grow and promote boxing across Latin America. With a blend of tradition, intensity, and new blood, Buenos Aires is set to deliver a full-throttle week of boxing action that promises to leave its mark on the sport.