Mosquea and García Set to Battle for WBA Ibero-America Title in Lyon

World Boxing Association 14 mins ago Boxing News

This June 12 in Lyon, France, undefeated Dominican standout Leonardo Mosquea (16-0, 9 KOs) will square off against Argentina’s Iván Gabriel García (10-3-1) for the WBA Ibero-America super middleweight title in a bout that promises fireworks and high stakes.

Mosquea, who fights out of France but was born in the Dominican Republic, has quickly made a name for himself as a rising force in the 168-pound division. Known for his aggressive style and explosive power, the unbeaten contender most recently turned heads with a convincing win over Cheavon Clarke, further cementing his reputation as one of the most promising super middleweights on the European-Latin American circuit.

Standing in his way is Iván García—a seasoned Argentine warrior looking to spoil the party and hand Mosquea his first professional loss. García brings grit, experience, and a fearless approach into the ring. His latest outing, a solid win, earned him this title shot and the chance to make a major statement on foreign soil.

The bout is part of a card featuring a mix of European and Latin American talent, with Lyon set to host a night of high-octane action. With the WBA Ibero-America belt on the line, both fighters know the implications a win could have for their future in the division. It’s a classic clash of power versus technique—only one man will walk away with the title strapped around his waist.


