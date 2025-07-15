Home / Boxing Videos / Savannah Marshall CONDEMNS judges' scoring after Shadasia Green defeat!

Savannah Marshall CONDEMNS judges' scoring after Shadasia Green defeat!

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Savannah Marshall complained about the judges’ scoring after her split decision loss to Shadasia Green in New York.

#boxing #skysportsboxing #fight

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights
► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff
► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing
►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Keith Thurman Reveals His Favorite Manny Pacquiao Moment

Former opponent Keith Thurman reveals his favorite “Manny Pacquiao Moment”—or in his case, “many moments.” …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved