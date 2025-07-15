Usyk and Dubois Set for Heavyweight Title Rematch at Wembley – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, July 19, London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will host a high-stakes showdown as Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) faces off against Britain’s Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) in a direct rematch for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Their first meeting took place in August 2023, when Usyk stopped Dubois via ninth-round TKO in a fight that stirred controversy. A contentious low blow from Dubois momentarily halted the action, igniting debate across social media. Usyk, ever the technician, regained composure and closed the show with authority—but Dubois left the impression that he had the tools to trouble the champion.

Since that night, Usyk hasn’t slowed down. He scored a unanimous decision win over Tyson Fury in May 2024, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the 21st century. At 38, the former cruiserweight king continues to shine with a slick, cerebral style, relentless pace, and the ability to adjust to any opponent. He remains undefeated through 23 bouts.

Dubois, just 27, has undergone a transformation since their first clash. He stunned the boxing world last September by knocking out Anthony Joshua in the ninth round and has racked up four straight wins since. With 21 knockouts in 22 victories, the Brit enters the rematch loaded with power, confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose. His team insists he’s improved defensively, moves better, and has sharpened his ring IQ.

This fight will shape the current and future landscape of the heavyweight division. Usyk looks to cement his legacy as an undisputed champion in two weight classes. Dubois aims to flip the script in front of more than 80,000 fans on home soil. Both men are ready. The ring will reveal who stays on top.