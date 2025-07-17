Quick Jabs | Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila





Joet González maintained his undefeated streak (23‑0) by delivering a dominant sixth-round TKO over Manuel Ávila. Ávila’s corner stopped the fight at 2:27 into the round after González relentlessly pressured and floored Ávila in Round 5, continuing the assault until the stoppage.

Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila | Saturday, July 13, 2019 | Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

