Brandon Figueroa and Joet Gonzalez Preview Their July 19th Showdown

Anytime you put two pressure fighters in the ring, expect a FIREFIGHT. 🔥

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez kicks off #PacquiaoBarrios Fight Night THIS SATURDAY on PBC PPV on Prime Video at 8pmET/5pmPT.

🔗 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight

