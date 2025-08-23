Home / Boxing Videos / Jan Paul Rivera Stops Daniel Bailey 💥 | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Jan Paul Rivera Stops Daniel Bailey 💥 | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

DAZN Boxing



Undefeated featherweight prospect Jan Paul Rivera (12-0) headlines a huge Most Valuable Promotions bill in Orlando, as he squares off with American puncher Daniel Bailey (15-2).

@Most_Valuable_Promotions

