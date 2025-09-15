The Manchester Warrior Who Conquered the Boxing World – World Boxing Association

The boxing world is in mourning. Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, one of Britain’s most beloved fighters, passed away on September 14, 2025, at the age of 46 in his hometown of Hyde, Manchester. With his death, the sport loses not only a champion, but a symbol of grit, passion, and the spirit of British boxing.

Hatton was a two-division world champion, ruling at junior welterweight (140 lbs) and welterweight (147 lbs). His breakout moment came in 2005, when he stunned the great Kostya Tszyu on a raucous night in Manchester, cementing his place among the elite. Later that same year, he captured the WBA junior welterweight belt against Carlos Maussa, marking the beginning of a lasting connection with the World Boxing Association.

In May 2006, Hatton moved up in weight and battled Luis Collazo in Boston, edging out a hard-fought unanimous decision to claim the WBA welterweight title—adding one of boxing’s most prestigious straps to his collection. Though he soon vacated to return to junior welterweight, his tenure with the WBA included memorable defenses and another reign as intercontinental champion.

Hatton’s ledger includes victories over Carlos Maussa, Juan Urango, and José Luis Castillo, whom he dispatched with a thunderous left hook to the body in Las Vegas—a knockout that remains one of his career highlights.

But beyond belts and victories, Hatton was a cultural phenomenon. His come-forward style, everyman charisma, and bond with fans made him a folk hero. He packed arenas in Britain and the United States, shared the ring with all-time greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, and never turned down a challenge.

The WBA honored him with these words: “A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

After hanging up the gloves, Hatton became a trainer and promoter, guiding fighters such as Zhanat Zhakiyanov to a world bantamweight title in 2017. He was also a candid advocate for mental health, openly discussing his personal struggles with bravery and honesty.

Today, the sport says goodbye to “The Hitman.” Yet Ricky Hatton endures—in the dreams of every young fighter, in the chants of fans who once followed him across continents, and in every ring where courage and heart are celebrated.