SAVE THE DATE: MATCHROOM BOXING ANNOUNCES MONTE-CARLO SHOWDOWN VI

One of the most prestigious dates on the calendar has officially been confirmed asMatchroom Boxing look forward to returning to the Principality of Monaco for the Monte-Carlo Showdown VI on Saturday, December 6 – in partnership with Société des Bains de Mer and Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Streamed live around the world on DAZN, another blockbuster, festive fixture awaits at Sporting Monte-Carlo’s exquisite Salle Des Étoiles.

The exciting full card – which will see World Title fights and household names alike – will be confirmed in due course.

Last year, former unified World Super-Bantamweight king Murodjon ‘MJ’ Akhmadalievstole the show when he defeated Ricardo Espinoza Franco to then capture the WBA Interim Super-Bantamweight World Championship and set-up the Uzbek’s recent Undisputed showdown with Naoya Inoue.

Brazil’s unbeaten Beatriz Ferreira shone too when she successfully defended her IBF Lightweight World Title against France’s seasoned Licia Boudersa, whilst Leonardo Mosquea defeated Britain’s Chev Clarke for the European Cruiserweight Championship.Maxi Hughes, meanwhile, prevailed in a pulsating battle with Ireland’s Gary Cully.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This really is a special event for Matchroom Boxing – and this year you will see the best card we have ever staged in the Principality.

“Monte-Carlo oozes with class and, over the years, we have matched it by delivering some truly memorable Fight Nights showcasing some of the biggest and best talent in the sport.

“Saturday, December 6, promises to match it once more with another unmissable evening. Get your tickets – and be ready to look sharp in your tuxedo too.”

Official early bird ticket packages, for two people, are on-sale today, starting from £1400. That includes a two-night stay at the 5-star Hotel Hermitage, Monte-Carlo (Friday 5th – Sunday 7th December, 2025), with guaranteed access to the Weigh-In, a meet and greet with promoter Eddie Hearn, a Fight Night poster exclusively signed by the Main Event fighters, and two reserved floor Fight Night tickets.