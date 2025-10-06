SHEFFIELD FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AS ALLEN AND MAKHMUDOV PREPARE FOR HUGE HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT

Last remaining tickets are on sale with over 8,000 fans ready to roar the 33-year-old Doncaster native on against Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday, October 11 – live worldwide on DAZN.

Allen – affectionately known to fight fans as ’The White Rhino’ – has been hailed for his incredible transformation as he counts down to his toughest test to date against the bear-wrestling, Canada-based behemoth, Makhmudov.

Having completed what he believes is his best training camp of his career, Allen knows a victory will propel him to even bigger nights with promoter Eddie Hearn already talking up a tantalising Heavyweight clash against former WBC king Deontay Wilder.

And Allen has left no stone unturned – and has explained why everything has had to be ‘perfect’ approaching a monumental weekend ahead.

“Boxing is my life,” said Allen, speaking to Matchroom Boxing.

“It’s all I do. I train, I fight, I manage, I promote, I do punditry. It’s everything to me.

“I know it’s going to be a hard fight – but it would be the biggest win of my career.

“The likes of Luis Ortiz might have been better than him [Arslanbek Makhmudov]. But I’ve never beaten anyone better, so I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a good fighter and to beat him, I have to get everything perfect.”

Allen, 24-7-2 with 19 wins by the way of knockout, revealed he has found relaxation away from the hard rigours of training… by ‘managing’ Manchester United on his iPad.

“I love Football Manager,” he added.

“I’ve been managing for that long, 15 years at Man United, that they’ve given me a youth player called ‘Dave Allen’. I’m not kidding.

“He’s pretty good as well. He’s played a couple of times for England! I’m over the moon with myself. So, yeah, that’s what I do to unwind. Some people might think it’s sad. But it’s the little wins in life that keep you going.”

Indeed, a big win this Saturday – at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena – will certainly keep a revitalised Dave Allen going.