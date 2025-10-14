Brad Rea on INTENSE Lyndon Arthur Manchester rivalry & opens up on mentor Ricky Hatton

Brad Rea speaks with Dev Sahni about upcoming Lyndon Arthur clash, Ricky Hatton’s impact on his life and sizing up Artur Beterbiev
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing